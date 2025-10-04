#thebetterindia

Meet Dr Kalpana Sankar, our Women Changemaker 2025.

A scientist by training and a changemaker by conviction, she has brought women together in over 5 lakh self-help groups, supported 50 lakh family enterprises, and empowered 2.2 million women to create change in their villages.

Blending scientific rigour with grassroots organising, Dr Sankar’s holistic rural development model has created 1.5 million jobs and transformed lives across 500 villages in Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Puducherry.

It was an honour to celebrate her as part of The Better India Showcase — presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

Watch Dr Kalpana share her reflections on how education, skill-building, and entrepreneurship empower women and shape India’s next generation.

