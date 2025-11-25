Manju Khatik

#thebetterindia

She lost four pregnancies to violence.

But instead of breaking, she built an army.

Across Rajasthan, 13,000 women now stand with Manju — ending child marriage, rescuing battered wives, and giving girls the weapon society tries to deny them: education.

This is not just Manju’s story.

It is the story of millions of Indian girls whose futures are stolen before they even begin.

Watch the video to see how one woman’s pain became a movement and ask yourself: Do we need more such heroes in India? Tell us in the comments.

