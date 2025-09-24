Authors
Mandi’s DC Walks Barefoot Through Flooded Villages

By Video Team - The Better India
When floods cut off Mandi’s villages, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan didn’t wait behind a desk—he waded through mud and landslide debris, even walking barefoot when his slippers stuck.

Relief camps rose within days, rations reached the stranded, and every remote corner was checked. For Mandi, that barefoot step was more than leadership—it was hope in action. :star2::blue_heart:

