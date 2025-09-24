Mandi’s DC Walks Barefoot Through Flooded Villages

#thebetterindia

When floods cut off Mandi’s villages, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan didn’t wait behind a desk—he waded through mud and landslide debris, even walking barefoot when his slippers stuck.

Advertisment

Relief camps rose within days, rations reached the stranded, and every remote corner was checked. For Mandi, that barefoot step was more than leadership—it was hope in action. :star2::blue_heart:

Do we need more such leaders? Comment below!

#MandiFloodRelief#ApoorvDevgan#LeadershipInAction#HopeInAction#DisasterReliefIndia#InspiringLeaders#TheBetterIndia

[Mandi Flood Relief, Apoorv Devgan, Barefoot DC, Disaster Leadership, Inspiring Indian Leaders]

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/