Kotak Shiksha Nidhi: Honouring Resilience and Hope, Post-Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted more than lives and livelihoods, it placed the education of thousands of students at risk. Across India, children and young adults faced loss, financial strain, and deep uncertainty about their futures. Instituted by the Kotak Mahindra Group, Kotak Shiksha Nidhi was created to ensure that students affected by loss could continue their education without interruption, compromise, or being forced to leave their schools or colleges.

Guided by the belief “Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega,” and implemented by Kotak Education Foundation, the program offered not only timely financial support, but also care, understanding, and mental wellness support, acknowledging the emotional toll of loss and disruption.

This collective effort was strengthened by the Kotak Mahindra Group subsidiaries: reinforcing the Group’s shared responsibility toward ensuring continuity of education.

