Authors
Home Videos Society Kargil Veteran Who Saved 13,000+ Elders

Kargil Veteran Who Saved 13,000+ Elders

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

For over two decades, Kargil war veteran Kisan Lokhande has rescued 13,000+ abandoned elders across Maharashtra.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Shot in the leg while defending the nation, Kisan gave up his career to fulfil his mother’s last wish- to ensure no one is left to die alone.
Using his life savings, he built a home for the forgotten: the sick, the mentally ill, and those abandoned by their own families.

Police still bring people to him—confused, lost, and broken. Until they find their way back home, he becomes their family.
“Service doesn’t end with the uniform. It only changes form,” he says.

Know someone creating change quietly around them? Share this video or tag a #ForceForGoodHero who deserves to be seen.

Advertisment

In partnership with @adityabirlagroup
#forceforgoodheroes#forceforgood#adityabirlagroup

Music Credits-
“Healing Waters” licensed via Music Vine: WGAMBAKTCTLN8TTZ

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like