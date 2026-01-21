India’s First Oxygen Woman Saved 800+ Lives

Once a street child herself, Seetha Devi has spent her life helping over 5,000 street children stay in school and providing shelter to abandoned elders across Chennai’s slums.

When COVID struck, her mission became a race against time. After losing her mother outside a government hospital, Seetha transformed an auto into an oxygen vehicle, helping more than 800 patients reach hospitals on time.

“I don’t see this as charity,” she says. “It’s responsibility.”

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Know someone creating change quietly around them? Share this video or tag a #ForceForGoodHero who deserves to be seen.

#ForceForGood#AdityaBirlaGroup#forceforgoodheroes

In partnership with @adityabirlagroup

Music Credits-

L'Envol by Gérald Olivieri