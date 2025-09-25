India’s first building that floats when floods strike

#thebetterindia

When Kerala’s floods destroyed thousands of homes in 2018, friends Nanma Gireesh and Ben K George dreamed of a safer future.

Advertisment

Their creation, AmphiNest, is India’s first floating house — built on a concrete base that rises with water while staying anchored by strong pillars.

Affordable, eco-friendly, and retrofit-ready, it’s giving families hope against floods. Would you live in a floating home?

#Innovation#Kerala#FloatingHouse#FloodResilientHomes#AmphiNest#SustainableLiving#IndianStartup

Advertisment

[Floating House, Kerala, AmphiNest, Flood Proof, Startups of India, Housing India, Sustainable Housing, Innovation]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/