I risk my life to save 1500 stray from Punjab’s floods

Amid Punjab’s floods, Sonia Chowdhary risked her life to save the voiceless.
Every day, her family, 20 volunteers & cook wade through flooded lanes, and feed 1500+ strays.
From abandoned puppies to injured mothers, each one is healed, loved & sheltered at Voiceless Voice Foundation.
Together, we can save them. Will you join them and support the voiceless?
