I risk my life to save 1500 stray from Punjab’s floods

Amid Punjab’s floods, Sonia Chowdhary risked her life to save the voiceless.

Every day, her family, 20 volunteers & cook wade through flooded lanes, and feed 1500+ strays.

From abandoned puppies to injured mothers, each one is healed, loved & sheltered at Voiceless Voice Foundation.

Together, we can save them. Will you join them and support the voiceless?

You can donate via Gpay/PhonePe/Paytm: 6284402942.

Donate via Bank transfer: (For domestic transfers)

Account number: 922010034056288

IFSC: UTIB0000875

Account Holder’s Name: Voiceless’s Voice Foundation

Branch: Axis Bank, Pathankot

