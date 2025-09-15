How One Farmer Brought AI to Indian Fields

When fertiliser costs crossed Rs 1 lakh a year, Ramesh Khangoudar knew something had to change. So he switched to organic, trained over 10,000 farmers, and with support from SELCO Foundation and Karnataka State Agriculture Department even brought AI-powered robots to small farms.

From building a self-sustaining farm to launching a mobile sales unit, Ramesh is on a mission to make clean, affordable farming accessible to all.

This is how one farmer is turning innovation into impact.

