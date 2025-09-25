How a Bihar Teacher Is Changing the Way Kids Learn Safety

Authors
Video Team - The Better India
New Update

Khushboo Kumari from Bihar is turning pain into purpose.

Through role-play and gentle lessons, she teaches kids about good and bad touch—giving them the courage to say NO, shout for help, and speak up.

Her videos went viral, inspiring governments and millions across India.

A true #DigitalGuru, Khushboo is making classrooms safer, one child at a time.

