Hero Turns Dharavi Kids into Music Rockstars

From Dharavi’s lanes to stages across India, Vinod Shetty turned noise into music and waste into possibility. By transforming discarded plastic bottles and metal cans into instruments, he turned trash into triumph.

Through the ACORN Foundation, Vinod showed children that what society throws away can still create magic. Recycling waste soon recycled confidence and courage. Those recycled beats became Dharavi Rocks — a band performing across India.

Because change doesn’t need big boardrooms. Sometimes, it just needs one person who refuses to look away.

