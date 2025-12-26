Authors
Home Videos Society Hero Turns Dharavi Kids into Music Rockstars

Hero Turns Dharavi Kids into Music Rockstars

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

From Dharavi’s lanes to stages across India, Vinod Shetty turned noise into music and waste into possibility. By transforming discarded plastic bottles and metal cans into instruments, he turned trash into triumph.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Through the ACORN Foundation, Vinod showed children that what society throws away can still create magic. Recycling waste soon recycled confidence and courage. Those recycled beats became Dharavi Rocks — a band performing across India.

Because change doesn’t need big boardrooms. Sometimes, it just needs one person who refuses to look away.

#TruePearlsofIndia — stories of changemakers proving that one person’s compassion can rewrite countless destinies.

#AchchaiKiEkAlagChamakHotiHai

In partnership with @DSGroupIndia and @DSSilverPearls

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like