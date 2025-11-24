Authors
Home Videos Society Health, Hope, and Education | She’s The Change

Health, Hope, and Education | She’s The Change

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

They call her a teacher, a guide, and a changemaker — Meera is a woman who saw learning not as a privilege, but as a right. At Sukarya, she began by teaching children of construction workers — those who couldn’t afford to go to school. Her idea was simple yet profound: if children can’t reach school, let school reach them.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

What began as a small classroom under the open sky soon became a movement for education, health, and self-reliance. From training adolescent girls to building awareness about nutrition and reproductive health, Meera has shaped lives one lesson at a time. Her journey reminds us that when women educate, entire communities rise.

In partnership with @GatesFoundationIndia

Music Credits:
Music 01:
Title of Musical Work: Artlist
Artist: Raviv Leibzirer, Artlist Classics, Ludwig van Beethoven
License ID: 328424
Music 02:
Title of Musical Work: Merry Go Round
Artist: Rex Banner
License ID: 328424
Music 03:
Title of Musical Work: Piano Sonata No 1 in F Minor Op 2 - Mov I
Artist: Raviv Leibzirer, Artlist Classics, Ludwig van Beethoven
License ID: 328424
Music 04:
Title of Musical Work: Start the Ignition
Artist: Ikoliks
License ID: 328424

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like