Health, Hope, and Education | She’s The Change

They call her a teacher, a guide, and a changemaker — Meera is a woman who saw learning not as a privilege, but as a right. At Sukarya, she began by teaching children of construction workers — those who couldn’t afford to go to school. Her idea was simple yet profound: if children can’t reach school, let school reach them.

What began as a small classroom under the open sky soon became a movement for education, health, and self-reliance. From training adolescent girls to building awareness about nutrition and reproductive health, Meera has shaped lives one lesson at a time. Her journey reminds us that when women educate, entire communities rise.

In partnership with @GatesFoundationIndia

