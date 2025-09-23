Health Changemaker Of The Year: Dr Ravi Kannan

#thebetterindia

In a world where healthcare can often mean financial ruin, he built a sanctuary of hope. Dr. Ravi Kannan believes that no one should have to choose between treatment and survival.

Advertisment

He transformed a small unit into a world-class, nearly-free cancer care centre, treating over 70,000 patients with not just medicine, but with free food, shelter, and profound compassion. His creed is simple yet revolutionary: "No one should sell land to buy chemo."

Honouring the phenomenal Dr. Ravi Kannan, our Health Changemaker.

On 18th September, we honoured the legacy of real heroes like Dr. Kannan.

Tomorrow, we build upon it. The TBI Showcase, presented by Optum and supported by M3M Foundation, is not the final chapter of their stories, but the prologue to yours.

Advertisment

Let their courage inspire your action. Let their innovation fuel your ideas. Let their compassion open your heart. Together, we can amplify this impact. The celebration ends, but the movement has just begun.

👉 Head to the LINK https://campaign.thebetterindia.com/tbi-showcase/ to find your cause and support the incredible missions of our 2025 Changemakers.

@m3mfoundation845

#TBIShowcase2025#TBIShowcase#RealLifeHeroes#Impact#Changemakers#ChangeThatMatters#PeopleThatMatter#HeroesOfIndia#EventOfTheYear

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/