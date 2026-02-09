Authors
He Turned India's Clothing Waste Into Dignity

By Video Team - The Better India
At 22, Sajan Veer Abrol started sorting through discarded clothes to answer one question: where does what we throw away really go?

What he found was disturbing - burning landfills and torn garments dumped in villages. With no funding or connections, he started the Clothes Box Foundation, travelling to remote and border areas others ignored. Today, his team saves over 100 tonnes of clothing every week, redistributing usable garments and recycling factory waste across 20+ states. They’ve trained 350+ rural women, employed 52 full-time, and ensured no one works without pay or respect.

For Sajan, clothes aren’t waste. They’re dignity.
