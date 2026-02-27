Authors
Haryana saved 65,000 daughters | Save The Girl Child | #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao

By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
Once known for having India’s worst sex ratio, Haryana chose to fight back. What followed was one of the most aggressive crackdowns on female foeticide the country has ever seen. Sting operations exposed illegal clinics. Ultrasound machines were seized. Medical licenses were cancelled. Over ₹5 crore was given as rewards for information. Cross border raids were carried out and every pregnancy began to be tracked.

The result was historic.
The sex ratio rose from 834 to 923 girls per 1000 boys.

Because a daughter’s life is not a number.
It is a promise India must keep.

This transformation became the backbone of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, showing how strict enforcement and political will can save lives.

