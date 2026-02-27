Haryana saved 65,000 daughters | Save The Girl Child | #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao

Once known for having India’s worst sex ratio, Haryana chose to fight back. What followed was one of the most aggressive crackdowns on female foeticide the country has ever seen. Sting operations exposed illegal clinics. Ultrasound machines were seized. Medical licenses were cancelled. Over ₹5 crore was given as rewards for information. Cross border raids were carried out and every pregnancy began to be tracked.

Advertisment

The result was historic.

The sex ratio rose from 834 to 923 girls per 1000 boys.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Because a daughter’s life is not a number.

It is a promise India must keep.

This transformation became the backbone of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, showing how strict enforcement and political will can save lives.

Advertisment

#SaveTheGirlChild#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao#GenderEquality#StopFemaleFoeticide#Haryana

[Haryana Sex Ratio Improvement, Saving the Girl Child India, Female Foeticide Prevention, Beti Bachao Campaign Impact, Gender Ratio in India]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/