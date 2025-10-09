#thebetterindia

For Hari Menon, Country Director at the Gates Foundation India, true impact lies in empowering women and transforming lives across India.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

It was an honour to have him as part of our Grand Jury of luminaries at the TBI Showcase 2025 — presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

On September 18th, 2025, he also joined us for a truly unforgettable evening: India’s largest celebration of changemakers shaping the nation’s future.

Watch Hari share his reflections on why initiatives like the #TBIShowcase are essential for creating lasting impact for women across the country.

@m3mfoundation845

#TBIShowcase2025#TBIShowcase#RealLifeHeroes#Impact#Changemakers#ChangeThatMatters#PeopleThatMatter#HeroesOfIndia#EventOfTheYear

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/