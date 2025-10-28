⁠From Silence to Smiles: A Journey of Hearing and Hope

New Update
When children live in silence, they lose more than sound. They lose connection, confidence, and the chance to learn and grow.
Ashray Akruti has been breaking that silence for years — through special schools, therapy, and rehabilitation that help children step back into the world of sound. With Optum India’s support, that impact has only grown.
And now, the Ashray Akruti Mobile Hearing Clinic is taking that promise on the road, bringing hearing care to the communities that need it most.
In partnership with Optum India
