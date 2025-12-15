From Polluted Rivers to Cleaner Communities | She’s The Change

They call her the Waste Warrior — Dr. Vanita Prasad is a scientist who saw pollution not as a problem, but as an opportunity to create change. While pursuing her PhD in immunology, she realized the root of many community problems — poor waste management and contaminated water.

Driven by this insight, she founded REVY Environmental Solutions, creating Granulated Sludge, a microbial cocktail of 650 natural microbes that transforms wastewater into clean water, fertilizer, and biogas. Today, industries like Pepsico and Reliance rely on her solutions, rivers are getting cleaner, and children in distant villages are returning to school to learn how to reduce and recycle waste. Vanita’s journey proves that when women lead, communities thrive.

