Fixing India's Education For Free | The Education Changemaker Blueprint

What if a coaching institute had no walls and no fees? What if a fish-seller could teach a nation a lesson?
These aren't just ideas—they are real, life-changing revolutions happening in India right now.
This is The Education Changemaker Blueprint: your inside look at the teachers and innovators who are hacking a broken system and delivering opportunity to India's most forgotten students.
This video is a part of The Better India Showcase 2025, India's largest celebration of changemakers that championed the people and blueprints building a better India.
IN THIS VIDEO, WE BREAK DOWN THE BLUEPRINT:
The Intro: The Free Coaching Kumbh of S.K. Jha
The Reality Check: India's Education Paradox & The 600 Million Youth
The Foundation Blueprint: Biswanath Naru's School Under The Bridge & Ananya Paul Dodmani's Forest Classrooms
The Skills Blueprint: Vishal Talreja's Life Skills & Abhijeet Barse's Slum Soccer
The Equity Blueprint: S.K. Jha's Riverbank Institute & Constable Tholkappiyan's Free Academy
The Secret Sauce: Compassion, Context & Removing The Price Tag
Your Role: How You Can Be Part of the Education Revolution
In partnership with @Zero1byZerodha
About The Better India:
The Better India is India's largest solutions-based media platform. We share stories of people, innovations, and initiatives that are driving positive change and building a better, more sustainable future for the country.
