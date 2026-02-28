Explained | How Indians Save ₹38,000 Crore on Medicines | Generic Medicines

How Indians Save ₹38,000 Crore on Medicines!

Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is a Government of India initiative that provides affordable generic medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country.

Advertisment

There are nearly 17,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in India offering high quality generic medicines for diabetes blood pressure heart conditions infections and other chronic illnesses at significantly lower prices compared to branded medicines.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

According to official data this scheme has helped Indians save more than ₹38,000 crore on medical expenses. Products include life saving drugs and essential healthcare items such as ₹1 sanitary pads making healthcare accessible for low income and middle class families.

Generic medicines sold under this scheme are approved by Indian regulatory authorities and meet the same quality standards as branded medicines.

Advertisment

Important note : Always consult your doctor before switching from branded medicines to generic alternatives.

#JanAushadhiKendra#GenericMedicines#AffordableHealthcare#GovtSchemesIndia#HealthSavingsIndia

[Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Pariyojana, Jan Aushadhi Kendra benefits, Cheap generic medicines India, Save money on medicines, PMBJP scheme details, Medical bill reduction India]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/