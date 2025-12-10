Authors
Ep 5 | Alternative Fuels Powering Farming Tech

By Video Team - The Better India
On the latest episode of our podcast, we dive into how renewable solutions are reshaping agriculture — from solar-powered machinery to biogas engines and ethanol-fuelled equipment.

As climate change intensifies, sustainable farming isn’t just an idea — it’s a necessity. Meet the experts: Sameer Nair, co-founder of Gram Oorja; Huda Jaffer, director at SELCO Foundation; and Vinay Jaju, whose organisations support rural communities to cut costs, reduce emissions and build a more secure future.

Video Team - The Better India
