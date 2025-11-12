Ep 4 | If Renewable Energy Becomes The Norm, What Will Jobs Look Like in 2047?

In a world powered by renewables, what will work look like? We posed this question to Naghma Mulla, the CEO of EdelGive Foundation, the country's first signatory to the International Philanthropy Commitment on Climate Change and Dr Ashwini K Swain, a Fellow at the Sustainable Futures Collaborative, where he works on energy policy and governance, and energy transition.

The energy shift is here, from rooftops lined with solar panels to villages powered by wind. But can it also power opportunity? Absolutely, they say.

The podcast episode is now LIVE.

