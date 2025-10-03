Ep 3 | Where’s the Land for Renewables? The Ground Beneath the Grid

As India races towards a renewable future, tough questions arise: who gains, who loses, and how do we protect precious farmland?

In this episode of The Better India podcast, we have Simran Grover, Founder and CEO, Centre for Energy, Environment and People (CEEP), Anand Jain, an entrepreneur with a 16-acre agrivoltaic farm in rural Madhya Pradesh, and Anna Biswas, who oversees India operations for Forum for the Future as Managing Director.

By bringing together voices from policy, sustainability, and farming, we dig into India’s toughest land questions — and how agrivoltaics may hold the answer.

