Ep 2 | Watt’s Next: Could AI Power a Just Energy Transition in India?

As the world races toward a sustainable future, artificial intelligence is emerging as a game-changer in how we generate, distribute, and consume energy. But big questions remain:

Advertisment

- Can AI truly revolutionise renewable energy systems?

- How do we integrate AI into legacy infrastructures?

- What ethical and environmental challenges lie ahead?

In this episode, experts Rishu Garg, Senior Policy Specialist at CSTEP, and Dr Rajesh Kasturirangan, President of Socratus, unpack the promise and pitfalls of AI in the energy sector. Tune in for expert insights on how India can embrace AI responsibly while powering a cleaner, fairer tomorrow.

Music Credits -

Title of Musical Work: Prospect

Artist: RA

License ID S732815-12865

Auto Clear Code: “Prospect” licensed via Music Vine: F3JKKIDE83EPFYQI