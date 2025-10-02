Education Changemaker Of The Year : Vishal Talreja

#thebetterindia

Education is not about filling a pail, but about lighting a fire. For 25 years, Vishal Talreja has been igniting minds and building resilience in over 2.2 million children.

Advertisment

Through Dream a Dream, he has woven life skills, sports, and arts into education, creating a generation that is not just educated, but emotionally intelligent, confident, and ready to face the world. He isn't teaching answers; he is nurturing the ability to find them.

Celebrating the visionary Vishal Talreja, our Education Changemaker.

On 18th September, we honoured the legacy of real heroes like Vishal. Tomorrow, we build upon it. The TBI Showcase, presented by Optum and supported by M3M Foundation, is not the final chapter of their stories, but the prologue to yours.

Let their courage inspire your action. Let their innovation fuel your ideas. Let their compassion open your heart. Together, we can amplify this impact. The celebration ends, but the movement has just begun.

Advertisment

👉 Head to the LINK https://campaign.thebetterindia.com/tbi-showcase/ to find your cause and support the incredible missions of our 2025 Changemakers.

https://www.youtube.com/@m3mfoundation845

https://www.youtube.com/c/VishalTalreja

#TBIShowcase2025#TBIShowcase#RealLifeHeroes#Impact#Changemakers#ChangeThatMatters#PeopleThatMatter#HeroesOfIndia#EventOfTheYear

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/