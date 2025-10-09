Dushyant Dubey’s Of St Broseph Foundation Empowers Thousands Across Indian Cities

#thebetterindia

For over a decade, Dushyant Dubey — better known by his online moniker St Broseph — has quietly become a lifeline for thousands across India.

Based in Bengaluru, Dushyant Dubey runs the St Broseph Foundation and leads 5,300 volunteers through a network of social workers, politicians, and local organisations.

His team has supported over 5,000 people across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai, providing legal aid, therapy, court escorts, and safe housing — all free of cost.

Watch Dushyant reflect on building support networks that transform lives and empower communities.

