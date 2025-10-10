Dr Tanaya Narendra - A nominee of our 'Creator For Good' category

#thebetterindia

Dr Tanaya Narendra, also known as Dr Cuterus on Instagram is not just a doctor or a content creator; she’s a movement -- one that's catalysing a crucial conversation amongst Indians about sexual and reproductive health.

It was an honour to have her as a nominee of our 'Creator For Good' category and an esteemed guest at TBI Showcase 2025, presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

In her own words, "I feel happy to be part of The Better India Showcase, this is highlighting real change at the ground level."

Watch Dr Cuterus speak on breaking period myths and empowering people with honest, stigma-free sexual health education.

