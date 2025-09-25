Creator For Good Of The Year : Revant Himatsingka (FoodPharmer)

#thebetterindia

He turned down corporate crores to wage a war for truth—and he won. Revant Himatsingka (foodpharmer) used his camera not for clout, but for change.

Advertisment

His hard-hitting reels exposed deceptive food labels, forced big brands to reformulate, and sparked a nationwide #ReadTheLabel movement. He faced legal threats but stood his ground, proving that one creator with courage can hold powerful corporations accountable. This is content that counts.

Honouring the fearless Revant Himatsingka, our Creator for Good.

On 18th September, we honoured the legacy of real heroes like Revant.

Tomorrow, we build upon it. The TBI Showcase, presented by Optum and supported by M3M Foundation, is not the final chapter of their stories, but the prologue to yours.

Let their courage inspire your action. Let their innovation fuel your ideas. Let their compassion open your heart. Together, we can amplify this impact. The celebration ends, but the movement has just begun.

Advertisment

👉 Head to the LINK https://campaign.thebetterindia.com/tbi-showcase/ to find your cause and support the incredible missions of our 2025 Changemakers.

@m3mfoundation845 | @Foodpharmer

#TheBetterIndia#Changemakers#TBIShowcase2025#RealLifeHeroes#Impact#Changemakers#ChangeThatMatters#PeopleThatMatter#HeroesOfIndia#EventOfTheYear

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Advertisment

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/