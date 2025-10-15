Can Viral Reels Change the World? | The Creators for Good Blueprint

What if a viral reel could rebuild a village school? What if a creator's followers became a 5,000-strong sustainability task force?

These aren't hypotheticals—they are real changes happening in India right now.

And this is The Creator For Good Blueprint: your inside look at the content creators who are hacking the system for good and solving India's biggest challenges with nothing but a phone and a purpose.

This video is a part of The Better India Showcase 2025, India's largest celebration of changemakers that championed the people and blueprints building a better India.

IN THIS VIDEO, WE BREAK DOWN THE BLUEPRINT:

The Intro: Can a Reel Rebuild a School? The Story of Siddhesh & Ashwini

The Reality Check: India's $3 Billion Creator Economy & The Trust Gap

The Enabler Blueprint: St. Broseph aka Dushyant Dubey's Digital SWAT Team

The Livelihood Blueprint: Indian Farmer aka Santosh Jadhav's 18M Subscriber Revolution

The Health Educator Blueprint: Dr. Cuterus aka Dr Tanaya Narendra Smashing Taboos

The Mobilizer Blueprint: FoodPharmer's #ReadTheLabel Movement

The Community Catalyst Blueprint: Worm Rani aka Vani Murthy's Decentralized Army

The Secret Sauce: Trust, Scale & The Algorithm for Good

Your Role: How You Can Be Part of the Creator Impact Economy

