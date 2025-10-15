Can Viral Reels Change the World? | The Creators for Good Blueprint

What if a viral reel could rebuild a village school? What if a creator's followers became a 5,000-strong sustainability task force?
These aren't hypotheticals—they are real changes happening in India right now.
And this is The Creator For Good Blueprint: your inside look at the content creators who are hacking the system for good and solving India's biggest challenges with nothing but a phone and a purpose.
This video is a part of The Better India Showcase 2025, India's largest celebration of changemakers that championed the people and blueprints building a better India.
IN THIS VIDEO, WE BREAK DOWN THE BLUEPRINT:
The Intro: Can a Reel Rebuild a School? The Story of Siddhesh & Ashwini
The Reality Check: India's $3 Billion Creator Economy & The Trust Gap
The Enabler Blueprint: St. Broseph aka Dushyant Dubey's Digital SWAT Team
The Livelihood Blueprint: Indian Farmer aka Santosh Jadhav's 18M Subscriber Revolution
The Health Educator Blueprint: Dr. Cuterus aka Dr Tanaya Narendra Smashing Taboos
The Mobilizer Blueprint: FoodPharmer's #ReadTheLabel Movement
The Community Catalyst Blueprint: Worm Rani aka Vani Murthy's Decentralized Army
The Secret Sauce: Trust, Scale & The Algorithm for Good
Your Role: How You Can Be Part of the Creator Impact Economy
#CreatorEconomy#ImpactEconomy#Changemakers#TheBetterIndia#SocialChange#DigitalIndia#ContentForGood#SocialMediaForChange#SolveForIndia#TechForGood#TBIShowcase#ViralForGood#IndiaCreators#SocialImpact#CivicSolutions
Join the Movement:
Which of these creator blueprints inspired you the most? What's one small change you've seen or made in your community using digital tools? Share your thoughts and actions in the comments—let's build a playlist of inspiration together!
Support The Better India:
Like this video to help these stories reach more people.
Share this blueprint with future changemakers.
Subscribe and turn on notifications for more stories of impact.
Credits:
Production Manager - Manabi Katoch
Script By: Sanchari Pal
Edit By: Shridhar Agarkar
Anchor & VO: Madhura Sen
Color Grading - SAJUMON R D
Music Credits -
Title: Pink Confetti
Artist: Melody the Superstar
Link: https://business.facebook.com/sound/collection/?sound_collection_tab=sound_tracks&asset_id=1336048258165926&reference=artist_attr
Title: Piano Secrets
Artist: Ella Joy Meir
Link: https://business.facebook.com/sound/collection/?sound_collection_tab=sound_tracks&asset_id=687436917432312&reference=artist_attr
Title: Autumn Colors
Artist: Symphonic Planet
Link: https://business.facebook.com/sound/collection/?sound_collection_tab=sound_tracks&asset_id=1812887389315231&reference=artist_attr
Title: Holiday Cheer With Deals Near (Reels Sound - Photo Dump)
Artist: Lady Jazmon
Link: https://business.facebook.com/sound/collection/?sound_collection_tab=sound_tracks&asset_id=2595032297521317&reference=artist_attr
Title: Vayam
Artist: Satish Raghunathan
Link: https://business.facebook.com/sound/collection/?sound_collection_tab=sound_tracks&asset_id=226065877006928&reference=artist_attr
Title: Por Qué (Oh Why) (Instrumental)
Artist: Emy Smith
Link: https://business.facebook.com/sound/collection/?sound_collection_tab=sound_tracks&asset_id=9985042768283654&reference=artist_attr
Title: Breathe
Artist: Ross Lara
Link: https://business.facebook.com/sound/collection/?sound_collection_tab=sound_tracks&asset_id=1941675846329817&reference=artist_attr
About The Better India:
The Better India is India's largest solutions-based media platform. We share stories of people, innovations, and initiatives that are driving positive change and building a better, more sustainable future for the country.
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
In partnership with @Zero1byZerodha
@sidiouslyyy @Ashwanithapa @St_Broseph @IndianFarmer @dr_cuterus @Foodpharmer @wormraniofficial4360