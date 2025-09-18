Born different, now making a difference

New Update
Kevin grew up singing in choirs, joining community events, and turning strangers into friends.
He was also born with a cleft lip. His first surgery came at just two years old
The scar remained - but so did his spark. Year after year, that spark grew until it became a calling: helping kids like his younger self heal, speak, and smile with confidence. Watch how Kevin turned healing into purpose.
In partnership with @SmileTrainIndia
Music Credit:
Title of Musical Work: Prestige
Artist: AVBE
License ID: S735186-12865
Link: https://musicvine.com/track/avbe/prestige
Autoclear code: WUKVOUHY7PIZQSNF