Beyond The Hype: Does Solar Energy Actually Help You Save Money?

By Video Team - The Better India
Solar is no longer rare — it’s becoming a movement.

From Bengaluru rooftops to Maharashtra farms, families and small businesses are turning to solar to cut bills, avoid outages, and take control of their energy future.

But one big question remains: Does going solar truly make financial sense?

Joining us is Chetan Singh Solanki, fondly called the Solar Man of India, and Pranesh Chaudhary, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and the CEO & Founder of Zunsolar, to break down the real numbers, new technologies, and financing options that are making solar more accessible than ever.

Music Credits:
Gradients Of Ascent
Title of Musical Work: Gradients Of Ascent
Artist: ALT MLK
License ID S761989-12865

