Beaten, Threatened, Unstoppable - She Stopped 950+ Child Marriages

From facing violence to stopping 950 child marriages.

For over three decades, Hyderabad’s Jameela Nishat has fought tirelessly to protect girls and empower women through her organisation, Shaheen Collective.

She’s helped 6,000+ women rebuild their lives, and built a powerful sisterhood of survivors. From being attacked for speaking up to becoming a beacon of hope — Jameela’s courage has lit the way for thousands.

“I’ve learned that when one woman stands up, hundreds rise with her,” she says. Her story proves that silence can’t save lives — action can.

