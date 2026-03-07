At 16, He Started a ₹15,000 Idea That Cut Medicine Costs by 80% | Arjun Deshpande

At 16, people laughed — “Yeh kya kar lega?”

But when Arjun Deshpande saw a man return cancer medicines he couldn’t afford, he decided to change the system.

Advertisment

With just ₹15,000, he removed middlemen and began selling affordable generic medicines.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Today, Generic Aadhaar has 4,000+ stores across India, reducing medicine costs by up to 80%. His mission to make healthcare affordable has even earned the backing of industrialist Ratan Tata.

A powerful reminder that age never limits impact.

#InspiringIndia#YoungEntrepreneur#StartupIndia#AffordableMedicine#HealthcareForAll#GenericMedicines#IndianStartup#InnovationIndia#PositiveStories#entrepreneurjourney

Advertisment

[Arjun Deshpande Generic Aadhaar, Affordable generic medicines India, Generic Aadhaar stores India, Low cost medicines India, Generic medicine revolution India, Healthcare startup India story, Young entrepreneur India startup, Affordable healthcare India initiative, Generic medicine business model India, Startup India healthcare innovation]