Assam’s first lady pilot flies again at 85!

In 1940, Dhira Chaliha was a little girl climbing trees to chase the skies. By 21, she became Assam’s first woman pilot—defying every norm. Decades later, at 85, she soared again in a Tiger Moth, wrapped in muga silk, proving one truth: dreams don’t expire.

"If you have focus, courage, and belief in yourself, it takes you forward.”

