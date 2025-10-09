#thebetterindia

For Anshu Gupta, Founder of Goonj and Gram Swabhimaan and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, the true power of development lies in empathy and dignity.

From turning urban waste into rural resources to pioneering disaster resilience, his work shows how compassion can spark transformation.

It was an honour to have him as part of our Grand Jury of luminaries at the TBI Showcase — presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

On September 18th, 2025, he also joined us for a truly unforgettable evening: India’s largest celebration of changemakers who are shaping its future.

Watch Anshu share his reflections on how simple, empathy-driven action can create lasting impact.

