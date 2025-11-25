Against Triple Talaq, Dowry, Violence, Betrayal & More

#thebetterindia

They were told to accept silence.

They chose to rewrite the system.

From courtrooms to village panchayats, these ordinary women stood up against injustice, including triple talaq, dowry deaths, abandonment, sexual harassment and female foeticide, and forced a nation to change its laws, its mindset and its future.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Watch the video to meet the women who turned pain into precedent and hope into justice.

#WomensRights#GenderJustice#TripleTalaq#EndDowry#InspiringWomen

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/