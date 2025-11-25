Against Triple Talaq, Dowry, Violence, Betrayal & More

They were told to accept silence.
They chose to rewrite the system.
From courtrooms to village panchayats, these ordinary women stood up against injustice, including triple talaq, dowry deaths, abandonment, sexual harassment and female foeticide, and forced a nation to change its laws, its mindset and its future.
Watch the video to meet the women who turned pain into precedent and hope into justice.
