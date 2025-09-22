814+ Dams, Millions Lives Transformed: Water Warrior Amla Ruia

#thebetterindia

She was told the desert couldn't bloom. She didn't listen. Amla Ruia, The Check Dam Crusader, looked at Rajasthan's arid landscape and saw not barrenness, but potential.

With over 814+ low-cost check dams, she didn't just bring water; she brought life, prosperity, and hope to over 2 million people. She transformed scarcity into abundance, proving that one woman's resolve can change the fate of millions. She is a force of nature, in every sense of the word.

Honouring the incredible Amla Ruia, our Water Warrior.

On 18th September, we honoured the legacy of real heroes like Amla Ruia. Tomorrow, we build upon it. The TBI Showcase, presented by Optum and supported by M3M Foundation, is not the final chapter of their stories, but the prologue to yours.

Let their courage inspire your action. Let their innovation fuel your ideas. Let their compassion open your heart. Together, we can amplify this impact. The celebration ends, but the movement has just begun.

