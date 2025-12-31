Authors
2025 Impact Wrap | The Better India

By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
#thebetterindia

The year 2025 was about stories that sparked hope, action, and change. 💛
In villages, classrooms, homes, and hearts.

Watch this video celebrating the changemakers you supported—and the stories that continue to matter.

And we thank you for reading, sharing, and believing in stories that celebrate solutions, resilience, and hope.❤️

Here’s to another year of better stories. Happy New Year 2026 from The Better India. 🥳

#Impact#TheBetterIndia#Goodbye2025#NewYear2026#Welcome2026

[Impact of 2025, The Better India, TBI, New Year 2026, Changemakers of India, Social Media]

