1,032 Children Rescued in 365 Days | The RPF Hero Chandana Sinha | Indian Railways | RPF

1,500+ children rescued. 1,032 in 2025 alone. Meet Chandana Sinha, the RPF officer turning Indian Railway platforms into lifelines.

From spotting subtle red flags to leading Operation Nanhe Farishte, she’s reunited countless families, one platform at a time. This is the story of the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar winner who redefined what it means to be a hero in uniform.

Her greatest award? A child running safely back into their mother’s arms. Salute to this real-life hero of the Railway Protection Force.

