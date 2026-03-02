0 Maternal Deaths, 3,000 Water Bodies & A Transgender Colony Named After Him | IAS Story | TamilNadu

When V. P. Jeyaseelan became District Collector of Virudhunagar district, he didn’t chase headlines — he delivered measurable change.

Advertisment

As an IAS officer in Tamil Nadu, his governance model focused on real impact:

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

✔ Increased college enrollment from 65% to 95%

✔ Restored 3,000+ water bodies

✔ Achieved zero maternal deaths

✔ Empowered women, persons with disabilities, and the transgender community

In a rare tribute, members of the transgender community honored him by naming their colony after him — a powerful testament to inclusive governance.

Advertisment

This is what transformational leadership looks like.

If one district can change this much under one officer, imagine the possibilities across India.

#VPJeyaseelan#IASOfficer#DistrictCollector#TamilNadu#SocialImpact

#WomenEmpowerment#TransgenderIndia#PositiveIndia

[V P Jeyaseelan IAS, Virudhunagar District Collector, Tamil Nadu IAS officer, Good Governance India, Zero Maternal Deaths Model, Water Body Restoration Tamil Nadu, College Enrollment Growth India, Transgender Welfare Initiatives India, Inclusive Governance Model, District Administration Success Story, Social Impact Leadership India, IAS Officer Inspiration, Bureaucracy Success Story, Public Administration India]