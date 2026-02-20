She Turned Silence Into 29,000 Acts Of Dignity

After breast cancer surgery, survival is celebrated. What comes after is rarely spoken about. In 2017, Jayashree Ratan picked up yarn to help one woman feel whole again. That one pair of crocheted prosthetics has today grown to Saaisha India.

Today, 350+ volunteers across India and the UAE distribute 500+ breast prosthetics every month, completely free of cost. So far they’ve distributed 29,000+ breast prosthetics and 5,000 paediatric chemo caps. Because dignity after cancer isn’t a luxury. It’s a right.

