School Dropout Revives 15+ Dying Lakes Across India

By Video Team - The Better India
When Coimbatore’s wells ran dry, this school dropout made them flow again.

Meet Manikandan R, the school dropout turned Water Warrior, who’s reviving Coimbatore’s forgotten lakes and ponds, one Sunday at a time.

What began with fixing a broken check dam has now grown into Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu, a citizen movement restoring over 15 water bodies, desilting 20+ km of canals, and raising water tables across the city.

From clearing 150 tonnes of waste to mobilising 33,000 volunteers, Manikandan’s mission goes beyond lakes, it’s about reviving hope and harmony with nature.

“Water connects us all. Protect it, and life will follow,” he says.

Stay tuned for more in #TruePearlsofIndia — a series on India’s unsung changemakers proving that one person’s action can move the world.

