Saving Lives, Fast | The Health Changemaker Blueprint

What if an ICU could drive right to your doorstep? What if a cancer hospital could also cure poverty?
These aren't just ideas—they are real, life-saving changes happening in India right now. This is The Health Changemaker Blueprint: your inside look at the doctors and innovators who are hacking a broken system and delivering healthcare to India's most forgotten corners.
This video is a part of The Better India Showcase 2025, India's largest celebration of changemakers that championed the people and blueprints building a better India.
IN THIS VIDEO, WE BREAK DOWN THE BLUEPRINT:
The Intro: The ICU Van & The 25,000 Doorsteps of Dr. Chandramouli
The Reality Check: India's Healthcare Paradox & The Financial Earthquake
The Access Blueprint: Dr. Ravi Kannan's Hospital That Fights Cancer & Poverty
The Affordability Blueprint: Dr. Sudhir Srivastava's Made-in-India Robotic Surgeon
The Quality Blueprint: Dr. Swapnil Mane's World-Class Rural Cancer Center
The Cultural Blueprint: Dr. Ratan Chandra Kar's Life-Saving Bond With The Jarawas
The Last-Mile Blueprint: Dr. Vincent Xavier's 25-Year Trek Through the Forest
The Secret Sauce: Dignity, Proximity & Disruptive Innovation
Your Role: How You Can Be Part of the Health Revolution
Which of these health-blueprints inspired you the most? What's one small change you've seen or made to support health in your community?
