Sarkari Gadi vs. Bicycle | Why this IAS Officer Ditched Government Issued Vehicle | UPSC Inspiration

Meet Dr. Satish Kumar S., the IAS officer in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, who is redefining the image of Indian bureaucracy. By swapping a high-profile official convoy for a bicycle, he is bridging the gap between the administration and the common man.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

From his roots at Madras Medical College to clearing the UPSC, Dr. Satish Kumar’s journey is a testament to the fact that true leadership is defined by service, not status. His choice of sustainable transport in Satna isn't just about fitness, it’s a powerful statement on simplicity in leadership and accessible governance.

Does India need more civil servants who lead by example? Share your thoughts on Dr. Satish Kumar’s initiative in the comments. Subscribe for more stories of inspiring leaders across India.

#IAS#SatishKumarS#UPSC#Satna#MadhyaPradesh#Inspiration#Leadership#CivilServices#GreenGovernance

Advertisment

[IAS Satish Kumar S, Satna Collector, Inspiring IAS Stories, UPSC Motivation 2026, Life of an IAS Officer, Dr. Satish Kumar IAS Satna, Simple Living High Thinking, Indian Bureaucracy, Bicycle IAS Officer, Madras Medical College, UPSC]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/