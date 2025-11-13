The Duo That Started India’s Indie Pop Revolution

#thebetterindia

Back in the 90s, a jingle jam turned into a revolution.

Hariharan — the ghazal maestro, and Leslee Lewis — the pop soul, created Colonial Cousins.

“Sa Ni Dha Pa” broke rules — English met Hindi, ragas met riffs.

Labels were confused, fans weren’t.

Their debut went platinum, winning India its first MTV Asia award.

Because true music? It knows no borders.

