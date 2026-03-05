Rajasthan Businessman Opens His Doors to War-Stranded Travelers | Dubai | @DhirajJain1XL

From Crisis to Care!

As the US-Israel-Iran conflict grounds flights across the Middle East, hundreds of Indian travelers found themselves stranded in Dubai; exhausted, anxious, and stuck in a rapidly changing geopolitical crisis.

While the world watches the escalating tensions, Rajasthan-born businessman Dhiraj Jain chose action over observation. Recognizing that hotels were full and nerves were frayed, he dispatched 11 vehicles across Dubai to find and rescue stranded Indians.

He has transformed his Ajman farmhouse into a sanctuary, providing free food, beds, and security for over 200 people caught in the crossfire of international flight cancellations. In a time of global uncertainty, Dhiraj Jain is proving that the spirit of India knows no borders.

