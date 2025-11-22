Quit Job to Become a “Mitti Doctor”

#thebetterindia

Meet Abhinav Kumar, an economics grad from Bihar who swapped a 14-year corporate career to heal his homeland’s soil.

Backed by his wife, a professor at Bihar Agricultural University, he founded Relicum—using Australian earthworms to create powerful vermicompost.

From 20 pits on leased land to 30 tonnes monthly and ₹25L+ turnover, Abhinav is restoring fertility, empowering farmers, and proving that true success grows from the ground up.

You can contact them at +91 93549 06934 for more enquiries.

