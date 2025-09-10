Uttarakhand Man Beats Cancer at 21, Deadlifts 240Kg

From cancer patient to powerlifter!
At 21, I dropped from 70 kg to 35 after battling lung cancer. Everyone doubted me—but I never gave up.
Today, with a rod in my chest, I deadlift 240 kg, bench 104 kg, and train for the IFBB Pro League.
My message? No matter how deep you fall, rise stronger. :star2:
