Uttarakhand Man Beats Cancer at 21, Deadlifts 240Kg

#thebetterindia

From cancer patient to powerlifter!

At 21, I dropped from 70 kg to 35 after battling lung cancer. Everyone doubted me—but I never gave up.

Advertisment

Today, with a rod in my chest, I deadlift 240 kg, bench 104 kg, and train for the IFBB Pro League.

My message? No matter how deep you fall, rise stronger. :star2:

#CancerSurvivor#PowerliftingJourney#NeverGiveUp#FitnessMotivation#IFBBProLeague#Motivation

[Cancer Survivor, Powerlifting, Fitness Motivation, Lung Cancer Journey, Strength Training, Motivation]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Advertisment

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/