Ran Away From Home at 18, Now A Fitness Influencer at 62!

"At 62, I’m proof that it’s never too late to take control of your life.
After years of abuse, I found my strength through fitness—running, lifting, and training.
The world may mock my age, but every step I take reminds me of how far I’ve come.
The odds may not always be in your favor, but that doesn’t mean you can’t defy them."
~ Shyy Sachdev
