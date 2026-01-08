Authors
Ran Away From Home at 18, Now A Fitness Influencer at 62!

By Video Team - The Better India
"At 62, I’m proof that it’s never too late to take control of your life.

After years of abuse, I found my strength through fitness—running, lifting, and training.
The world may mock my age, but every step I take reminds me of how far I’ve come.

The odds may not always be in your favor, but that doesn’t mean you can’t defy them."
~ Shyy Sachdev

