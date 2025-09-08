Lost My Legs, Not My Love For Bodybuilding!

#thebetterindia

They said life was over when I lost my legs. But I chose to rise stronger.

Advertisment

From driving an e-rickshaw to stepping into the gym, every rep rebuilt my will. Today, I’m winning competitions — tomorrow, I aim for nationals. Because strength isn’t in the body, it’s in the spirit to rise again.

~Galib Khan

#NeverGiveUp#Bodybuilding#DisabilityToAbility#Inspiration#Strength#Athlete#Motivational

[Bodybuilding Motivation, Inspiring Athlete, Inspirational Story, Motivation]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Advertisment

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/