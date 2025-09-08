Lost My Legs, Not My Love For Bodybuilding!

They said life was over when I lost my legs. But I chose to rise stronger.
From driving an e-rickshaw to stepping into the gym, every rep rebuilt my will. Today, I’m winning competitions — tomorrow, I aim for nationals. Because strength isn’t in the body, it’s in the spirit to rise again.
~Galib Khan
#NeverGiveUp#Bodybuilding#DisabilityToAbility#Inspiration#Strength#Athlete#Motivational
[Bodybuilding Motivation, Inspiring Athlete, Inspirational Story, Motivation]
